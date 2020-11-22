e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Technical Guruji: How to look your best on video calls

Technical Guruji: How to look your best on video calls

Perfect the lighting and where you sit: it’s simple!

brunch Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 07:47 IST
Gaurav Chaudhary
Gaurav Chaudhary
Hindustan Times
The tech guru gives tips on switching softwares and how to get the best lighting possible for video calls
The tech guru gives tips on switching softwares and how to get the best lighting possible for video calls
         

{ Q+A }

Best face forward

On video calls, I sit in the brightest corner of my room, yet my face looks the darkest. What gives?

—Kartika M, Via email

Just being in the brightest corner with a window does not help! You could be seated against the light or your camera could be positioned in the wrong direction. For video, the light source should be as wide as possible, not a spotlight. When the light is widespread and diffused, you can adjust your camera angles and bring it to your eye level to check for exposure. Try to be in front of natural light and if you have to video call in artificial light, move away from harsh light to a bigger source.

Smart shift or not?

If I shift from using a PC-based laptop to an Apple laptop, is it true that I’ll never be able to come back to PC? 

—Shania FG, On Instagram 

This has been true for me: I brought my iMac 12 years ago and I’ve not been able to go back to Windows simply because the Mac is more reliable and stable compared to Windows. Try it out and see what works for you the best. A lot of corporates continue to work on PC-based laptops that are Windows-compatible, so Microsoft is doing well. However, for me there has been no return.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with almost 20 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Pak attackers, killed in Nagrota encounter, were commando trained who walked 30 km into India in moonless night
Pak attackers, killed in Nagrota encounter, were commando trained who walked 30 km into India in moonless night
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
Delhi winter to be colder than usual this year
9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in IS ambush: Police
9 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in IS ambush: Police
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
UK’s Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Report
US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Report
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In