Technical Guruji: Of the iPhone 12 and electric toothbrushes!

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:09 IST

Even though the iPhone 12 is arriving, I love my iPhone 7 Plus. Can I continue using it without too much trouble?

—Pankaj, On Instagram

If you love it then what is the point of thinking about the iPhone 12? The iPhone 7 Plus came around four years back or so, and if the device you like is working well, then it’s not a difficult choice. Plus, you’re not the only one using the iPhone 7 still and with the latest iOS 14 update, you can continue to enjoy the latest features for at least a year or so. You answered your question yourself!

Tooth fairies

Which are the three best electric toothbrushes in the market today?

—Shamali S, Via email

There are different varieties for kids or adults: the ones running on battery or a double A battery or the rechargeable ones or even how many rotations it does per minute. But the best option in the market today would be Oral-B Pro 600 electric toothbrush. Another premium option is Philips Sonicare Cleancare+ but it is expensive. If you are looking for more budget-friendly variants, then Xiaomi’s MiT-300 and Realme M1 Sonic are good choices too.

