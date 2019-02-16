The Anushka Sharma-Julia Michaels resemblance reminds us of these 5 lookalikes
While Anushka Sharma and singer Julia Michaels are currently tweeting to each other about their resemblance, here’s a nostalgic look at when likeness between celebrities made the Internet lose its mind!brunch Updated: Feb 16, 2019 21:17 IST
Parveen Babi & Zeenat Aman
Two gorgeous women who look alike… the industry has been lucky! Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman looked so similar that they were often mistaken to be sisters.
Katrina Kaif & Zareen Khan
When Zareen Khan made her debut in Salman Khan’s Veer (2010), the audience couldn’t stop gaping at how much she resembled Katrina Kaif. Zareen took it in her stride and said it’s a compliment, but personally didn’t believe they look alike.
Aishwarya Rai bachchan & Sneha Ullal
Remember the doe-eyed beauty from Lucky: No Time For Love (2005)? Sneha Ullal’s uncanny resemblance with Bollywood’s beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the talk of the town for a long time, and still is, now that Sneha is back in the news.
Hrithik Roshan & Harman Baweja
He may have not made it big in Bollywood as an actor, but once upon a time, Harman Baweja didn’t only look like Hrithik Roshan, but also danced like him, and stole the hearts of many.
Renee & Rihanna
Chhattisgarh model Renee Kujur recently broke the Internet because she looks so much like Rihanna! The media was all over her and she revealed how she was rejected by a fairness obsessed industry throughout her life. Well, look how that changed!
