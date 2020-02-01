The Fashion Edit: 5 ways to wear the bodysuit

brunch

Bodysuits have been an iconic trend. They’ve evolved through the years and with the use of modern fabrics have become a staple for a millennial wardrobe. “It adds glamour along with a sense of functionality and one does not have to worry about things like shifting or the garment untucking itself when wearing a bodysuit with trousers or a skirt,” says fashion designer Shivan Bhatiya of Shivan & Narresh label.

He also points out that bodysuits and maillots are very similar in terms of silhouette and there is not much difference between the two apart from the fact that maillots are meant for a swim while bodysuits can we worn as an everyday wear resort option. “What makes a body suit different from a maillot is a closure at the crotch, which makes it easier to use washroom through the day!” he explains.

Here’s how you can wear and pair them with all kinds of outfits.

Bodysuit + skirt : Skirt it down

Bodysuit, Shivan & Narresh; skirt, Dhruv Kapoor; earrings, Lara Morakhia; shoes; Marks & Spencer ( Shivamm Paathak )

On the art of teaming bodysuits with sexy skirts

By Nida Mahmood, fashion designer

1. Teaming bodysuits with skirts is a very popular trend these days, especially with young adults. But in putting this look together it is equally important to choose the correct combination of bodysuit and skirt. For instance, a simple bodysuit goes best with flattered skirts.

2. This look is best suited for women who are either petite or small-sized.

3. For the bodysuit one should opt for breathable fabrics like Lycra and spandex. Whereas, bottoms – in this case the skirt – can be in a variety of materials ranging from fabrics that are a blend of rayon and polyester to more organic ones.

4. While most colours, ranging from neutrals to dull as well as bright hues, work for light skin tones, dusky skin is complemented by brighter colours as they help enhance the features.

5. Accessorise with a nice neckpiece.

Bodysuit + jeans: Jam it up in Jeans

Bodysuit, Flirtatious; jeans, Marks & Spencer ( Shivamm Paathak )

How to wear bodysuits with jeans

By Rina Singh, fashion designer

1. Put this look together by pairing bodysuits with high-waisted denims or high-waisted baggy trousers along with an easy-fitted short jacket in either canvas, denim or wool.

2. It works really well for younger girls and more lean frames as high-waisted denims flatter lean frames too! Slightly curvy women can layer it up by wearing a loose jacket on top – either in denim or canvas or cotton wool and pair it with woollen trousers. Avoid it if you are not too toned.

3. The bodysuit works with Lycra as it has to be bodyhugging so it can take the shapes and curves of the body really well. As for colours, avoid doing too many contrasts. If you are in great shape you can go for bright-hued bodysuits else stick to the classics and avoid prints.

4. Keep the look causal, accentuate it with hoops and keep the hair tied-up.

Bodysuit + shirt dress :Shirt it up

Bodysuit, SaltSkin; shirt dress, Only; shoes, Melissa ( Shivamm Paathak )

How to wear a bodysuit on a hot day out

By Nidhi Ahuja, fashion designer from the Pankaj & Nidhi duo

1. This look can be put together by simply throwing on a long shirt or shirt dress over a bodysuit, and is ideal if you want to step out in something relaxed yet chic during daytime.

2. While a mid-thigh length shirt dress is best for women wanting to flaunt their toned legs, those who are not comfortable with short lengths can opt for knee-length numbers.

3. Fine cottons and linen blends are ideal and comfortable during summertime.

4. Have fun with contrasting the colours of the body suit against the shirt. A white bodysuit would offset pastels really well. You can also pair a printed body suit with a solid colour shirt dress.

5. Accessorise with a pair of statement earrings.

Bodysuits + dresses: Dress it up

Bodysuit, Sunaina Khera; dress and boots, H&M ( Shivamm Paathak )

Tips and tricks behind treating a body suit like upperwear

By Rishi Raj, celebrity stylist

1. A bodysuit that is layered works like a well-fitted top. So, you can actually team it up with anything and treat it like and upperwear. Also, necklines need to be focused on when layering a bodysuit with a dress. Try and match necklines that create a pleasant visual when put together as mismatched necklines can end up making you look heavier than you are.

2. This look flatters an hour-glass frame and, anybody who wants to create a cinched-in waist or create more volume or focus on their hips and/or shoulders can sport this look.

3. While layering, ensure the inner and outer fabrics don’t fight for space and end up creating unnecessary bulk. So, while your bodysuit can be in breathable Lycra, it should fit in seamlessly under the dress, which could really be in any material.

4. Accessorise with statement footwear and a pair of earrings at the most, and you’re ready to party!

Bodysuit + shorts :Short it down

Bodysuit, shorts, shoes and hat, Marks & Spencer ( Shivamm Paathak )

How to pair a bodysuit with shorts

By Shivan Bhatiya, fashion designer from the duo Shivan & Narresh

1. Put this look together by wearing an interlaced maillot as a bodysuit with either printed swim shorts or mini shorts.

2. It works well for an hour-glass, pear- or even a banana-shaped body type.

3. When pairing a bodysuit with shorts, you could go for print on print or colour blocking. If the setting is more casual, opt for mini shorts but for a formal occasion wear Jamaican shorts or culottes, which are comparatively longer and add a more formal touch.

4. When investing in bodysuits, focus on fabrics that are more functional and easy to move around in like Italian jersey, cotton Lycra or ribbed knit. Where shorts are concerned, denims or cottons work best.

5. Accessorise with either a statement bag or a pair of earrings.

