Singers pick 2018 hits they’d carry into 2019

1. Tulsi Kumar

The singer of the hit Tum Jo Aaye, picks: Dekhte Dekhte

“The song I would like to carry forward to the next year is Dekhte Dekhte from the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Originally created by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, this was recreated for the movie. I’m so in love with this song that I did a female acoustic version of the song recently.”

2. Neha Bhasin

The girl from pop band Viva, who is now ruling Bollywood, picks: God is a Woman by Ariana Grande

“I love God Is A Woman by Ariana Grande and would definitely want to carry this one to the next year. Firstly, it makes me feel very happy, young and sexy and secondly, since it’s been the year of women fighting for all the causes they believe in, this song has great relevance in that sense too.”

3. Amaal Mallik

The composer and singer of Hero’s hit song O Khuda picks: Superhero by Lauv

“I would take forward Lauv’s Superhero. It’s such a beautiful thought that shows love in its purest form. It shows that emotion that you experience when you find an amazing person to love. The lyrics are well-written.”

4. Jubin Nautiyal

The winner of the Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year at Mirchi Music Awards, 2016, for Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (reprise) picks: Zingaat

“I would like to carry forward Zingaat by Ajay Atul from Dhadak. The song is amazing and very beautifully composed. It reminds me of old school expression of love and the writing is really expressive. I am a big fan of Ajay Atul’s music and their vision when it comes to composing music.”

5. Siddharth Slathia

Popularly known as the boy who sang Tum Hi Ho in 10 styles, picks: Ae Watan

“I really liked Ae Watan from Raazi because I am from Jammu & Kashmir and I could very well connect with the emotion of Alia Bhatt’s character. A brilliant composition by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Gulzar sahab’s outstanding lyrics make it a really special song with a lot of emotions.”

From HT Brunch, December 2, 2018

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 21:04 IST