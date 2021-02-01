Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021, her third as the country’s first full-time woman finance minister. Sitharaman, who earlier scripted history by becoming the country’s first full-time defence minister, opted for the auspicious red colour for the occasion, wearing a saree with off-white detailing and gold border.

Sitharaman also donned a gold chain, bangles and tiny earrings. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader carried the Budget documents in a tablet, which, just like her saree, had a red colour cover, replacing her signature ‘Bahi Khata’ which she had opted for the first two Budget presentations. The red colour is considered auspicious and represents emptions like love, energy, attention and power.

For her maiden Budget speech in 2019, the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election earlier that year, Sitharaman chose to do away with the colonial-era briefcase, opting to carry the Budget documents in the traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ instead. For the occasion, she had opted for a warm pink-coloured, gold-coloured Mangalgiri saree, pairing it with a gold chain.

Then, last year, Sitharaman wore a crisp yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border. The colour yellow is considered as a mark of prosperity, as well as auspicious for many occasions.

Union Budget 2021 is India’s very first ‘paperless’ budget. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry had decided to keep it that way. A ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ has been launched for Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as the general public to access the Budget as per their convenience, and without any hassle.

The Budget session commenced on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of Parliament. Most Opposition parties, however, boycotted the President’s address to express solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi. against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre. The session will be held in two phases and come to an end on April 8.

