On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of 25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
budget

Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?

“However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget of this year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an agriculture cess on petrol and diesel at 2.5 /litre and 4 /litre respectively. This addition by the Centre comes at a time when the prices of both fuels have been touching new heights with multiple surges this month. However, Sitharaman said that the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) — which has been imposed on such as gold, silver and agricultural products apart from petrol and diesel — would not act as an additional burden on the consumer.

“However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items,” she said while presenting the Union Budget of this year.

Following the imposition of this cess, the Basic Excise Duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced on petrol and diesel so that consumers don’t have to face additional burden, according to news agency PTI. Non-branded petrol and diesel would attract BED of 1.4 /litre on petrol and 1.8 litre on diesel. The SAED on these fuels will be at 11 /litre and 8 /litre respectively. Similar changes have also been made for branded petrol and diesel.

On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of 25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies. Post this update, petrol prices in Delhi went up to 85.70 /litre and in Mumbai to 92.28. While the diesel prices in the national capital climbed to 75.88 /litre and 82.66 /litre in Mumbai.

Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier blamed the Saudi oil output cut for the surge in prices. “A few months back, we all were discussing consumption-centric revival, demand-driven revival, and we were supposed to restrict our production cut, and ramp-up (of production) gradually by January. But contrary to that, we all are controlling oil production (now),” Pradhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, today, the petrol prices in Delhi were at 86.30/litre after they crossed the 86/litre mark on Republic Day while the prices in Mumbai were nearly 93/litre. In other metropolitan cities such as Chennai and Kolkata, the prices were at 88.82/litre and 87.69/litre.

(With agency inputs)

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday. ( LSTV / PTI)
The latest proposal on tax exemption is likely to make huge contributions to provident funds unattractive.(File photo)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address a post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre.(PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 01, 2021.(PTI)
The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10% reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, "This is a bill which was brought in haste by BJP govt keeping an eye on elections."

CEO of NITI AAYOG, Amitabh Kant hailed the Union Budget 2021-22(Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archive)
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
The Finance Minister's commitment "will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease free Bharat," said Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.(MINT_PRINT)
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room at the Super Speciality Hospital Hospital in Srinagar,(Bloomberg)
The panel also suggested that full liquor bottles be allowed on tables and alcohol be served in open areas.representational photo(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of 25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
