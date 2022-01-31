Budget session of Parliament: What is expected on the first day?

The Budget session will begin on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses of Parliament. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break in between.

The session is being held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, so elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of the members of Parliament.

The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered - with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10am to 3pm and Lok Sabha from 4pm to 9pm. The seating arrangement too has been changed. The members will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber, Lok Sabha galleries (except press gallery), Rajya Sabha Chamber and Rajya Sabha gallery.

After the President's address, which will begin at 11am, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey prepared by the chief economic advisor (CEA) on the first day of the Budget session. It is a report card on the performance of various sectors of the Indian economy, the primary challenges it is likely to face, and their probable solutions.

The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year’s Economic Survey.

On the second day of the Budget session, Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23. This will be her fourth Budget speech.

Sitharaman is known to deliver long Budget speeches. In 2019, she delivered the longest speech in Indian constitution history of 2 hours and 15 minutes. However, in 2020, she broke her own record by delivering a speech that lasted for 162 minutes. It is expected that this year too her speech will be long.

The first part of the Budget session will be held till February 11, after which there will be a recess. The session will resume again on March 13.

There will be 29 sittings in the Budget session: 10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.