Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled
The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.
"Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.
The Budget Session began on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.
The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.
The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.
Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against Covid-19 before the start of the Budget session.
Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors
- The rule is to ensure that high net worth individuals who post huge sums of money per month in their EPF accounts do not get to misuse the provision of assured high interest.
Govt to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes: Finance secretary
- Pandey said the move is aimed at ensuring that government presence is not required in the private sector and foreign investments.
'Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue': Ajay Bhushan Pandey
