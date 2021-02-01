'Budget's focus on poll-bound states, stepmotherly treatment to north': Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh accused the Centre of giving step-motherly treatment to his and other north Indian states while allocating funds in the Union Budget, news agency ANI reported. The focus of this fiscal's budget was on the southern states and Kolkata as assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the regions in the next few months, he said.
Claiming that the budget was “reflective of the BJP-led central government's total apathy towards the common man, the middle class and farmers”, the Punjab CM said. “The budget also manifests the central government's persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP states like ours, as well as its anti-federal mindset,” Singh said referring to the gap between the fiscal deficit targets fixed for the Union government and states.
Click here for live updates on Budget 2021-22
The CM also slammed the Centre for not adequately addressing the vital sector of defence despite the growing border threat from China and Pakistan. The health budget too was down amid Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
Raising objection to the lack of constitutional guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, he said, “And did the finance minister not find it necessary to even mention constitutional guarantee for MSP, one of the key demands of the farmers battling cold and lathis on the doorstep of New Delhi for over two months now."
Also Read | ‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
He also criticised the proposed Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) in the range of 2.5 to 100 per cent on certain commodities, highlighting that agriculture had been the only well-performing sector for the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.
While presenting the budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that while applying this cess, the government has taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports
- "This is a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies and will severely hit the domestic stainless-steel industry, which has been in financial stress for more than a decade." the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rural budget gets 10% hike, livelihood scheme gets 48% jump in fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Fitness test of old vehicles should take place at earlier intervals
- "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s $500 billion budget to spur growth leaves little for the poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: RSS offshoots frown at increased FDI and disinvestment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt expects Rs18,000 crore investment in electronics sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget's focus on poll-bound states': Amarinder Singh slams Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'
- State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox