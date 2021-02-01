Finance minister Sitharaman reduces customs duty on gold, silver
In the Union Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced customs duty on gold and silver. Notably, custom duty on gold has been reduced to 7.5 per cent. While announcing this Sitharaman said, "Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5%. Since the duty was raised from 10% in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalising customs duty on gold and silver."
Sitharaman explained that the step was taken due to the increase in prices of the precious metals. According to experts, high customs duty on gold helps the government in reducing gold imports, which is good as it keeps trade deficit under check.
The move was expected as the latest Economic Survey which was tabled in Parliament on Friday also said that gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November 2020 as compared to December 2019.
“From January 2020 onwards, gold prices have sharply increased with the sharp rise in the GEPU [Global Economic Policy Uncertainty]. In fact, compared to other assets, gold had returns during the year that were considerably higher,” the survey said.
Customs field formations across the country have reported large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of lucrative margins. Therefore, reducing the margin by slashing the import duty on gold, is a step towards reducing the smuggling of gold as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Sitharaman reduces customs duty on gold, silver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes ₹1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: NRIs allowed to operate One Person Companies in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget like never before' gives cheer to markets, Sensex and Nifty rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To woo foreign investors, insurance cover on bank deposits hiked to ₹5 lakh
- With due safeguards in place, the Centre has also allowed foreign ownership and control in the insurance sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Tax holiday extended for affordable housing projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: FM announces exemption from filing tax for elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox