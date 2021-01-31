First part of Budget Session of Rajya Sabha to conclude two days earlier on February 13
Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with leaders of various political parties at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hall in his residence.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 AM IST in Lok Sabha.
On January 29, the Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in the Parliament.
The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the Economic Survey.
The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.
Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.
- Nirmala Sitharaman has said that her third budget would be "unprecedented" as the country looks to rebuild after a pandemic-hit year.
- Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
- The Survey’s projections, in line with the IMF’s latest growth projections, mean that India will go back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
- The estimates for 2019-20 imply that the projected contraction of 7.7% in 2020-21 will increase to 7.8%.
