IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
budget

High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’

“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 AM IST

India will turn to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget on Monday to see how she prioritizes spending to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back to being the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget at 11 a.m. in New Delhi.

“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”

That spending may continue to keep the fiscal deficit far wider than the 3% of gross domestic product mandated by law. The budget gap for the year to March will probably be 7.25% of GDP against a planned 3.4%, according to a Bloomberg survey. The same poll shows the target for the next fiscal year will likely be 5.5%.

Missing deficit goals will be the least of the worries for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It has to contend with creating jobs for the millions who lost their livelihoods to lockdowns to combat the world’s second-largest coronavirus outbreak, quelling protests by farmers against agriculture reforms and reviving growth in an economy headed for its biggest annual contraction on record.

India’s GDP will shrink 7.7% in the year ending March, according to the statistics ministry. The Finance Ministry estimates GDP will likely expand 11% next fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, commenting on the forecast that will once again make India the world’s fastest-growing major economy ahead of China’s estimated 8.1% pace.

A pickup in tax collections in recent months will offer some respite for Sitharaman, who will also seek to raise record amounts by selling state assets in the new financial year starting April after the pandemic all but ruined disinvestment plans in the current year. The exchequer will also earn a dividend from the central bank, which is expected to complement fiscal steps with monetary stimulus next month as inflation cools.

Opinion is divided about new tax measures in the budget, with some calling for a tax on the rich to fund pandemic-related expenditure and others opposing any such move.

“A 4% tax on the nation’s 954 richest families could raise the equivalent of 1% of India’s GDP,” Oxfam said in a report released Monday. Economists including Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Sonal Varma think a Covid levy is a bad idea given that the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The trend over the last few years has already raised the total taxes for high income earners to 42.7%, including cess and surcharges, from around 30%.”

-- Abhishek Gupta, India economist

Still, improved tax collections and income from privatization should help the finance minister pare borrowings next fiscal year.

She may announce a gross borrowing plan of 10.6 trillion rupees ($145 billion) for the 12 months starting April, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News. That’s less than the record 13.1 trillion rupees estimated for the current year.

Key Themes

The total spending plan for next fiscal may surpass last year’s 30.4 trillion rupees, with focus likely on expanding a jobs guarantee program to cities and increasing allocation on education, housing, and health as India rolls out a vaccine drive to inoculate 1.3 billion people. Outlay for defense may also see an increase, in a signal to China that India is prepared and capable of dealing with the border standoff.

“Unsurprisingly, many of the key themes in the budget will revolve around Covid-19, either directly on health issues, or regulatory support to sectors most affected” such as hospitality, retail, aviation, said Nomura’s Varma. “Infrastructure, agriculture, the social sector, promotion of domestic manufacturing, alongside incentives to boost construction and housing are likely to be the focus.”

While Modi’s popularity with voters has remained undiminished, there’s an expectation his government may use Monday’s budget to win over protesting farmers. The protesters have been opposing India’s new agriculture laws that they say will hurt incomes and leave them vulnerable to big corporations.

“The government has no choice but to loosen up their purse strings,” said Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive of Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi. “They will have to be more generous with social security spending like expanding jobs programs to correct rising urban joblessness, health spending, expanded housing and more fiscal support for states and local governments.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
budget

High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 AM IST
“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
budget

Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
budget

The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
budget

Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:59 AM IST
  • The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
budget

Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
india news

Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:55 AM IST
Elections are due to take place in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in April-May, along with polls in Assam, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:32 PM IST
A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
budget

Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The BJP spokesperson said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The report pegged growth at 9.6 per cent for 2021-22 and (-)7.8 per cent for the current financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
budget

Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Suggestions are being discussed at top level and no one knows what is being decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
budget

Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1 is likely to identify the strategic sectors PSUs where the government would like to retain its presence, the two sources aware of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
budget

Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India’s annual budget will be unveiled on February 1, with expectations that the government will boost spending to reboot an economy that’s forecast to contract the most this year since 1952. Here’s a guide to those stocks that may be most affected by the spending plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
budget

Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Four states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will be going to the polls in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP