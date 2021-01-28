IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / ‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST

Sumitra Devi has been an anganwadi worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city for about three decades. In this time, the 50-year-old woman became somewhat of a multi-tasker. She kept records of dry ration for distribution to children and would-be mothers , counselled them on the importance of and ways to maintain personal hygiene and a balanced diet, managed distribution of food, and ensured that women and children in her area got adequate nutrition and primary health services.

Covid-19 added more duties to her already full roster. She learnt how to check people’s temperature and symptoms, raised awareness about the virus and hygiene practices, distributed masks to migrant workers, and informed authorities about people with Covid-like symptoms.

And, late last year, she even learnt to administer vaccination as part of the government’s plan to use anganwadi workers to inoculate the rural population.

But for Devi, there was little material improvement in her life. “Only the colour of my uniform changed in these years,” she said.

It was sky blue when the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in power between 2007 and 2012, then became green when the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party assumed office in 2012 and changed to pink after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in the 2017 elections.

“My dream of getting respect and wages like a regular employee remained unfulfilled,” she added.

A mother of five, Devi gets a fixed salary of 4,500 per month. Additionally, she gets 250 a month as performance-linked incentive if her supervisor and officials are impressed with her work. “This comes to 150 per day, less than even the wages of an unskilled worker,” she said.

The pandemic upended her personal and professional life. “Suddenly, I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect from it so that I could guide dozens of women and around 50 kids registered at my centre. Ration and food distribution became a challenge as we were instructed not to call women and kids to the centre,” she said.

Instead, she went to their homes to counsel and distribute food packets.”My retired husband helped me manage the home and even in distribution work,” she added.

Devi’s work also included implementing missions such as Anaemia Mukt Bharat, administering iron and folic acid supplements and vitamin-A supplements.

Several states such as Odisha and Delhi provide additional money to anganwadi workers, taking the monthly allowance to up to 10,000 per month. The Centre provided 20,532 crore for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), under which anganwadi centers come, for the financial year 2020-21, 3.5% percent more than the allocation in the previous financial year. Uttar Pradesh has roughly 375,000 anganwadi workers and helpers who work in 188,149 centres.

For the Union budget, she wants the finance ministry to recognise the work done by anganwadi workers during Covid-19 to bolster the country’s health infrastructure, and provide them with regular salaries. She also seeks an increase in allocation for ICDS so that the infrastructure of anganwadi centers can improve.

“I hope the new budget finally fulfils my dream of a respectable salary of 18,000 to 20,000 per month, acknowledging the importance of the work we do in ensuring health and well-being of would-be mothers and new born kids,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india
app
Close
e-paper
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:26 AM IST
  • A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
budget

Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Announcing the customs duty hike on February 1, 2020, Sitharaman had said, Centre's policy of Make in India has started giving dividends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
budget

‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez

By Aneesha Sareen, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr K Subba Reddy (HT Photo)
Dr K Subba Reddy (HT Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As long as the economy’s growth exceeds the interest paid on debt, the government’s debt to GDP will not explode. India has managed to keep this difference positive although the gap has narrowed recently.(Reuters. Representative image)
As long as the economy’s growth exceeds the interest paid on debt, the government’s debt to GDP will not explode. India has managed to keep this difference positive although the gap has narrowed recently.(Reuters. Representative image)
budget

Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act is the law of the land. Although it’s more often than not breached, finance ministers tend to pay obeisance to the law and often prepare the initial budget estimates (BE) within the FRBM framework.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Gurdhian Singh in his wheat field in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/Ht photo)
Farmer Gurdhian Singh in his wheat field in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/Ht photo)
budget

‘Debt waiver can restore farmer faith in the govt’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The Centre allocated 1,38,564 crore for the agriculture ministry in the 2020-21 budget, five percent of the outlay. The increase was primarily because of allocation of 75,000 crore for the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, the federal income support scheme for farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A source said that the country has low share in the international toys industry and India's exports account for less than 0.5% of global demand, so there are immense opportunities in this segment. (Representative Image)(Pexels)
A source said that the country has low share in the international toys industry and India's exports account for less than 0.5% of global demand, so there are immense opportunities in this segment. (Representative Image)(Pexels)
budget

Govt may announce formulation of policy for toys sector in Budget 2021

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:20 PM IST
The commerce and industry ministry is already taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys. It has came out with a quality control order for the sector and had also increased import duty last year on toys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sitharaman was accompanied by the Minister of State for finance Anurag Thakur, secretaries of finance ministry and other officials of the ministry.(ANI Photo)
Sitharaman was accompanied by the Minister of State for finance Anurag Thakur, secretaries of finance ministry and other officials of the ministry.(ANI Photo)
budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds 'Halwa' ceremony ahead of Union Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Identifying an opportunity to encash the city’s love for authentic coffee, two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan, set up an enterprise called Madras Coffee House in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whether or not the forthcoming budget can deliver on this depends on how the government deals with an impossible trinity.(PTI file photo)
Whether or not the forthcoming budget can deliver on this depends on how the government deals with an impossible trinity.(PTI file photo)
budget

The impossible trinity facing Budget 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The first shock, similar to many other contraction phases, reflects a sharp reduction in investment and exports, leading to a drastic decline in output and employment. However, the second shock is unique to the pandemic and involves a drastic change in the pattern of aggregate demand due to the technological-cum-structural changes unleashed by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government provided loans on easy instalments for small shopkeepers, said Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. “Large number of shopkeepers and vendors in Lucknow and across the state benefitted,” Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
budget

Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The parties supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation will decide if they want to attend or boycott the meet called by PM Modi over the ongoing protest against farm laws, said senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP