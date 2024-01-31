 Interim Budget 2024: 5 terms every student must know before Budget presentation - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Budget 2024 / Interim Budget 2024: 5 terms every student must know before Budget presentation

Interim Budget 2024: 5 terms every student must know before Budget presentation

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Interim Budget 2024: Here are some essential terms students should know ahead of the Interim Budget 2024

As Interim Budget 2024 is awaited in which the government will lay out its financial roadmap till Lok Sabha elections this year, understanding concepts related to budget is pertinent as they help in giving insights into the economic health of the nation but also help in comprehending the government's priorities and strategies with respect to the economy. Here are some essential terms you should know ahead of the Interim Budget 2024:

Interim Budget 2024: A bird flies towards a tree near the new Parliament building, in the morning fog on the first day of its budget session in New Delhi.(AP)
Interim Budget 2024: A bird flies towards a tree near the new Parliament building, in the morning fog on the first day of its budget session in New Delhi.(AP)

Fiscal deficit

The gap between the government's total income and its total expenditure is called fiscal deficit- the money government borrows to run its day-to-day operations. A lower fiscal deficit is generally considered good for the economy.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Revenue deficit

Read more: Budget 2024: Old vs new tax regime, which is better for salaried employees?

The gap between the government's revenue from taxes and other sources and its non-capital expenditure is called revenue deficit- the money government falls short of even after collecting taxes to meet its regular expenses. Lower revenue deficit is considered good for the economy.

GDP (Gross Domestic Product)

The total monetary value of all final goods and services produced in a country in a given year is called the Gross Domestic Product or GDP- a measure of the economy's health and size.

Inflation

A sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time is called inflation. Lower the inflation, better the economy.

Direct taxes

Taxes levied directly on the income or wealth of individuals or corporations are called direct taxes.

Indirect taxes

Taxes levied on the consumption of goods and services are called indirect taxes.

Capital Expenditure

Government's expenditure on creating physical assets, such as infrastructure, buildings, and machinery is called capital expenditure.

Revenue expenditure

Government's expenditure on day-to-day operations, such as salaries, subsidies, and interest payments is called revenue expenditure.

Outlay

The total allocated funds for various sectors is called the outlay.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On