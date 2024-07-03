Nirmala Sitharaman likely to present Full Budget on July 24: Report

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may present full Budget for 2024-25 on July 24 in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, a report claimed. The Economic Survey may be tabled on July 23, Financial Express reported citing people in the know. However, the report added that the final decision on the two dates has not been taken yet and is likely to be announced soon. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference.

The report claimed that final decision on the dates will be announced soon and the normal practice is of a 15-day gap between two sessions of Parliament. As the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on July 2, the next session could begin between July 18 to July 22. This comes as President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint session of Parliament said the first budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government will unveil far-reaching economic and social reforms for rapid development. Poor, youth, women and farmers at the core of policymaking and many historic steps will also be seen in this budget to make India a developed nation, she said.

A stable government with clear majority is "a mandate that the work of making India a developed nation continues uninterrupted and India attains its goals", she said, adding, “This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget.”

The interim Budget, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, avoided major policy changes or concessions for the middle class.