LIVE: FM Sitharaman to reply today in Rajya Sabha to discussion on Union Budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday reply in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on Union Budget 2021, which she presented on February 1. Friday also marks the 11th day of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament and additionally, is the last day of the first phase of the session in the Upper House. The first phase of the Budget session was initially scheduled to end on February 15 but was later scheduled to end on February 13. The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address on January 29; the second and final phase will take place from March 8-April 8.

Also Read | Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled

On Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke in both Houses of Parliament, and informed members about the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a stand-off since May last year. The day also featured an address in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the three contentious farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protests against them.



