The Rajya Sabha (ANI)
Live

LIVE: FM Sitharaman to reply today in Rajya Sabha to discussion on Union Budget

Budget session LIVE: Today is also the last sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the first phase of the session.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday reply in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on Union Budget 2021, which she presented on February 1. Friday also marks the 11th day of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament and additionally, is the last day of the first phase of the session in the Upper House. The first phase of the Budget session was initially scheduled to end on February 15 but was later scheduled to end on February 13. The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address on January 29; the second and final phase will take place from March 8-April 8.

Also Read | Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled

On Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke in both Houses of Parliament, and informed members about the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a stand-off since May last year. The day also featured an address in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the three contentious farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protests against them.


Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 12, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    RJD's Manoj Jha alleges 'fudging of Covid-19 testing data' in Bihar

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged fudging and manipulation of Covid-19 testing data in Bihar.'

  • FEB 12, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    TMC MP gives notice over 'sale of public sector undertakings'

    TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'sale of public sector undertakings.'

  • FEB 12, 2021 08:16 AM IST

    FM Sitharaman to reply to discussion on Budget 2021 today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday reply in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on Union Budget 2021, which she presented on February 1.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
budget

Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The first part of the budget session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha(RSTV/screengrab)
india news

‘Disengagement plan at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Rajnath Singh's remarks come a day after the Chinese defence ministry said that both sides have begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he asserted that his government was working for the welfare of small farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday(PTI Photo )
india news

‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi amid farm stir, hits out at ‘new FDI’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:11 PM IST
PM Modi said that since his government came to power in 2014, the Centre has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Budget about faith, disinvestment not equal to selling family silver: FM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Talking about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Nirmala Sitharaman said that India found a way to survive "even when developed countries are struggling".
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Budget focuses on spending to boost economic growth, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:45 AM IST
The Centre has increased the budgetary outlay for health and wellbeing to over 2.23 lakh crore from an estimated allocation of around 94,000 crore in the current fiscal.
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
Employees Provident Fund Organisation office (EPFO) on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road,in Bangalore(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
budget

Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • The rule is to ensure that high net worth individuals who post huge sums of money per month in their EPF accounts do not get to misuse the provision of assured high interest.
On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had briefed all the ministers and spokespersons on budget and how to counter the opposition's criticism of it.(HT Photo)
budget

BJP to reach out to masses, explain welfare measures in Union Budget

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The Cabinet ministers and rest of the ministers of state and independence charge and national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be touring cities allocated to them on February 6 and February 7.
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey says government is aiming to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes and generate employment. (ANI Photo)
budget

Govt to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes: Finance secretary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • Pandey said the move is aimed at ensuring that government presence is not required in the private sector and foreign investments.
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A budget for a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
FM Sitharaman broke free of taboos and bet on growth. Now, meet divestment targets and monitor outcomes
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Farmers agitation at Delhi borders causing inconvenience to residents: Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Police security across Delhi was stepped up after thousands of farmers entered the central Delhi area despite warnings during their tractor rally on Republic Day.
Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey(Mint)
budget

‘Did not resort to tax hike to boost revenue’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:36 AM IST
In an interview to HT, Pandey said India needs to change the mindset that believes higher taxes are necessary to generate resources.
