LIVE: FM Sitharaman to reply today in Rajya Sabha to discussion on Union Budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday reply in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on Union Budget 2021, which she presented on February 1. Friday also marks the 11th day of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament and additionally, is the last day of the first phase of the session in the Upper House. The first phase of the Budget session was initially scheduled to end on February 15 but was later scheduled to end on February 13. The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address on January 29; the second and final phase will take place from March 8-April 8.
On Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke in both Houses of Parliament, and informed members about the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a stand-off since May last year. The day also featured an address in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the three contentious farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protests against them.
FEB 12, 2021 08:45 AM IST
RJD's Manoj Jha alleges 'fudging of Covid-19 testing data' in Bihar
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged fudging and manipulation of Covid-19 testing data in Bihar.'
FEB 12, 2021 08:23 AM IST
TMC MP gives notice over 'sale of public sector undertakings'
TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'sale of public sector undertakings.'
FEB 12, 2021 08:16 AM IST
FM Sitharaman to reply to discussion on Budget 2021 today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday reply in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on Union Budget 2021, which she presented on February 1.
Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors
- The rule is to ensure that high net worth individuals who post huge sums of money per month in their EPF accounts do not get to misuse the provision of assured high interest.
Govt to spend more on infrastructure to boost incomes: Finance secretary
- Pandey said the move is aimed at ensuring that government presence is not required in the private sector and foreign investments.
