Travel Unravel Holidays seeks budget support to boost growth

E-commerce player Travel Unravel Holidays Tuesday sought fiscal support from the government in the forthcoming budget to boost the growth of the tourism sector.

There is a need for an investment push for marketing and promotion of heritage destinations of India, Saurabh Sharma, co-founder and director, Travel Unravel Holidays, said in a statement.

Income up to Rs 5 lakh should be exempt from income tax as the “increased exemption slab will give people a window to use the additional money for travel and tourism sector”, he said.

A special incentive for providing skill to the youth is a must as the industry needs more and more professionally trained manpower, he said, adding that travel and tourism sector should be given the status of priority lending for access to easy loans.

“A continuation of tax exemption for start-ups and small enterprises for the next five years should also be taken into consideration in the budget,” Sharma said.

