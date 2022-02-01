Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman begins speech by expressing empathy to Covid-19 affected people

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the financial year of 2022-23. With the event coming amid the Covid-19 pandemic, she began her presentation by expressing empathy to those who died due to the viral disease. "I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," said the Union finance minister as she began presenting her fourth budget.

Click here for live coverage of Union Budget 2022

India was struck with the devastating wave of Covid-19 last year in which deaths rose on alarming levels, while the health infrastructure crumbled. The pandemic also led to collapse of small businessess and several people being laid off from their jobs.

As of Tuesday morning, the country has lost 496,242 people to Covid-19. The overall caseload stands at 41,469,499, according to the health ministry data.

Sitharaman is expected to announce more spending on roads, railways and higher subsidies for affordable housing. During her presentation, she said this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.

The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, the Union finance minister also said in her speech.

Sitharaman added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development. She also noted that the PM Gati Shakti master plan is based on seven engines of growth.