Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma
- "The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday halied the Union Budget, saying it aimed at a self-reliant India with the higher education sector set to get a boost.
"The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," he said in a statement.
The deputy chief minister claimed that the Budget has made provisions for qualitative improvement in the education sector with an emphasis on research.
"Higher education will get a new direction with the formation of the Higher Education Commission. This is a revolutionary step. The Budget has laid emphasis on all-inclusive development," he said.
Sharma, who holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, said, "The outlay of ₹50,000 crore for the National Research Foundation will give a new and positive direction to the potential of the youth. It will also give a boost to innovation."
