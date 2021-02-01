IND USA
budget

Budget 2021: Finance minister Sitharaman's speech to begin shortly

Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will begin at around 11 am with the finance minister beginning it with an address to the Speaker of Lok Sabha.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a bahi khata containing the Union Budget 2021-22 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)

The Union cabinet held a meeting on Monday, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament. The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the budget for the financial year beginning April 1.

Full Coverage: Union Budget 2021 | Track Live Updates

In the budget, Sitharaman is expected to roll out measures to lift the economy from the worst economic slowdown in 11 years which was induced by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, an hour before presenting her third budget. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the finance ministry.

With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Sitharaman's budget speech will begin at around 11 am with the finance minister beginning it with an address to the Speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

The finance ministry had tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday. It said that the Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

