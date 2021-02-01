IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

Budget 2021: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with people's expectations and added that the government is working towards a self-reliant India and making its economy grow.

"The Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the agenda of the Modi government. The government which functions on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave a new direction to India by announcing the Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from the pandemic and bringing the economy back on track swiftly," Thakur told ANI.

"I have full confidence the budget will fulfill the aspirations of the people. We will continue to make efforts to make India self-reliant and make our economy grow," he added.

Thakur also offered prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

Check Budget 2021 Live updates

All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

The Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country's GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

In the quarter ending June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020.The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session will take up 38 legislative items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Budget 2021: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
budget

‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs FM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(PTI photo)
Sensex(PTI photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
budget

Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: FM arrives at finance ministry office

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Budget 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that this Budget will be an extension of the four-five mini budgets Nirmala Sitharaman announced in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Sitharaman to present 'budget like never before', expectations high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Budget 20201 is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch”. It is not expected to carry any major exemption on taxation because of a resource crunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
budget

Budget 2021 aiming to revive economy despite limited fiscal headroom

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year. However in its annual report on the economy to parliament on Friday the government forecast growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
budget

In a first, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
budget

Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
budget

Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:59 AM IST
FM Sitharaman will have to strike a fine balance between prioritising growth and maintaining fiscal prudence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
budget

Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata 2.0' for pandemic-hit India: Experts' expectations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Finding space in the budget for the first time in Independent India will be expenditure on vaccination in FY22 — which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Experts expect Sitharaman to alleviate the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lay a blueprint to bring back the world's fastest-growing major economy on track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
budget

First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:42 PM IST
At an all-party meeting, the leaders of various parties raised farmers' protests over farm laws and wanted a discussion on the issue. The Rajya Sabha also decided to change its sitting to February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP