‘Absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports’: Boris Johnson

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:40 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports, answering a question in parliament on Wednesday about a possible trade deal with the United States.

“I think that tariffs on Scotch whisky would be absolutely absurd - a point that we have made repeatedly to our friends in the United States,” Johnson said.

