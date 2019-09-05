e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

‘Absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports’: Boris Johnson

“I think that tariffs on Scotch whisky would be absolutely absurd - a point that we have made repeatedly to our friends in the United States,” Johnson said.

business Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have Scotch whisky tariffs.
Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have Scotch whisky tariffs. (Bloomberg photo)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports, answering a question in parliament on Wednesday about a possible trade deal with the United States.

“I think that tariffs on Scotch whisky would be absolutely absurd - a point that we have made repeatedly to our friends in the United States,” Johnson said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:48 IST

tags
more from business
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesTeacher’s Day 2019INX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat Kohli
top news
    latest news
      don't miss