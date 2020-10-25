e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amazon gets interim relief; arbitration panel says Future cannot sell biz to RIL

Amazon gets interim relief; arbitration panel says Future cannot sell biz to RIL

Amazon on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

business Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Amazon had dragged Future to arbitration after the Kishore Biyani group firm had agreed to sell businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.
Amazon had dragged Future to arbitration after the Kishore Biyani group firm had agreed to sell businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.(Reuters file photo)
         

Amazon on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

Amazon had dragged Future to arbitration after the Kishore Biyani group firm had agreed to sell businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.

Passing an interim award in favour of Amazon, V K Rajah - the sole arbitrator in the Amazon vs Future vs Reliance arbitration matter - has asked the Future group to put the deal on hold and said that the deal cannot go through until it finally decides the matter.

Confirming the development, an Amazon spokesperson said that the arbitration panel has granted the reliefs sought by it and expect an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process.

“We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator. We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process,” said Amazon spokesperson.

tags
top news
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: RR in trouble after Smith, Uthappa wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: RR in trouble after Smith, Uthappa wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In