e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amul to invest Rs 1,500 crore in 2 year to set up dairy, edible oil, bakery, potato processing plants

Amul to invest Rs 1,500 crore in 2 year to set up dairy, edible oil, bakery, potato processing plants

Asked about sales during the pandemic, RS Sodhi said sales of Amul dairy products like milk, butter milk, paneer and ghee were 15 per cent higher during April-August as compared with the year-ago period, driven by rising household consumption of branded food products.

business Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Amul sells 140 lakh litres of fresh milk per day.
Amul sells 140 lakh litres of fresh milk per day.(Gurminder Singh/HT File Photo )
         

GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, will invest around Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years to set up milk processing plants, and another Rs 500 crore on facilities for new products like edible oil, its MD RS Sodhi said.

In an interview with PTI, Sodhi said the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) expects 12-15 per cent growth in revenue in current fiscal year from Rs 38,550 crore during the last fiscal year despite Covid-19 pandemic, as demand for branded food products has increased.

“We will invest around Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years on setting up dairy plants across various states,” Sodhi told PTI.

He said the processing capacity would increase to 420 lakh litres per day from the current 380 lakh litres per day.

On new businesses, Sodhi said the cooperative has started manufacturing sweets as well as bakery items using dairy fats.

Besides, he said, GCMMF has forayed into edible oil and potato processing segments as part of its objective to boost income of farmers from Gujarat and other states.

The edible oils will be marketed under the new brand ‘Janmay’. It will produce groundnut oil, cottonseed oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil and soybean oil.

“We already have few plants for edible oil, bakery and potato processing. We will invest Rs 400-500 crore on setting up more plants in these new business areas over the next two years,” Sodhi said.

Asked about sales during the pandemic, he said sales of its dairy products like milk, butter milk, paneer and ghee were 15 per cent higher during April-August as compared with the year-ago period, driven by rising household consumption of branded food products.

However, he said, ice cream sales declined by 30-40 per cent due to closure of hotels, restaurants and canteens because of lockdown.

“Marriage ceremonies contribute a lot to ice cream sales. This has been affected badly this year,” he said.

Sodhi noted that household consumption of milk and other dairy products has risen, compensating loss of sales caused by closure of hotels, restaurants and cafeterias (HoReCA segment) during the lockdown period.

Amul sells 140 lakh litres of fresh milk per day, mainly in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Its dairy products are sold across the country.

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In