Andhra Pradesh tops state-wise list of ease of doing business in India

Andhra Pradesh is at the top of the list of states and Union Territories ranked according to the ease of doing business, data put together by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Planning and Promiotion (DIPP) showed on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh retained its spot in the second edition of the rankings, followed by Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand and Gujarat rounding off the top five places.

Parameters on which the states and UTs are ranked include reforms they’ve undertaken and the feedback from the government they’ve incorporated in their policies.

The list categorised India’s 34 states and UTs into 4 categories - ‘Top achievers’, with a score of over 95% (9 states), ‘achievers’ with a score between 90-95% (6 states), ‘fast movers’ which had scored between 80-90% (3 states), and those with a score below 80% in the ‘aspirers’ category (18 states and UTs).

The national capital Delhi was placed at the 23rd spot on the list.

Here’s the complete list: