Home / Business News / Angel Broking shares list at 10% discount against IPO issue price

Angel Broking shares list at 10% discount against IPO issue price

At NSE, it plunged 10.13% to Rs 275 in debut trade. The company’s market valuation was at Rs 2,390.98 crore on BSE.

business Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on Monday as its shares declined more than 10% on BSE and NSE.
Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on Monday as its shares declined more than 10% on BSE and NSE. (Bloomberg Photo)
         

Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on Monday as its shares declined more than 10% on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty against the issue price of Rs 306 for every piece. Angel Broking stock tanked 10.13% to Rs 275 on the BSE and later fell 16.14% to Rs 256.60.



The initial public offering (IPO) of Angel Broking was subscribed nearly four times last month. Price range for the company’s Rs 600-crore offer was fixed at Rs 305-306 apiece.

Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets were book-running lead managers to the issue and Link Intime India was the registrar.

Angel Broking had launched its IPO on September 22 with an aim to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The fourth-largest broking firm was aiming to raise the amount through the IPO. It comprise fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters and other shareholders.

