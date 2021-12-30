e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Apple hits record after December surge sends it past Amazon

Apple hits record after December surge sends it past Amazon

Apple has advanced 13% in December amid signs of strong demand for its iPhone 12 models and optimism about its self-driving car efforts.

business Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 03:01 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Apple rose as much as 1.5% to $138.79 before closing with a 1.3% decline.
Apple rose as much as 1.5% to $138.79 before closing with a 1.3% decline. (AP)
         

Apple Inc. shares briefly rallied to an intraday record on Tuesday, continuing a year-end surge that’s cementing its lead over Amazon.com Inc. as 2020’s best performer among the largest technology stocks.

Apple has advanced 13% in December amid signs of strong demand for its iPhone 12 models and optimism about its self-driving car efforts. The gains propelled Apple past Amazon with an 84% rally in 2020 compared to Amazon’s 80% increase. The S&P 500 is up 15% this year.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Apple’s prospects in the coming year with analysts projecting that a recovering economy will fuel even more demand for iPhones, wearables such as Airpods and services. Apple’s revenue growth is expected to increase to 15% in fiscal 2021 from 6% in 2020, and profit growth is projected to double to 20%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After enjoying a boom in e-commerce sales this year, Amazon is expected to see slower expansion in 2021. Revenue is projected to climb 19% in 2021 after expanding at an estimated 35% clip in 2020.

Apple rose as much as 1.5% to $138.79 before closing with a 1.3% decline. The Cupertino, California-based company is trading at 34 times projected 2021 profit, up from 10 at the beginning of 2019. Amazon is valued at 56 times estimated earnings.

tags
top news
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
US confirms first case of new Covid-19 strain in Colorado
US confirms first case of new Covid-19 strain in Colorado
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks
RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks
At 3.6 degrees, Delhi feels like 2° due to strong, chilly winds
At 3.6 degrees, Delhi feels like 2° due to strong, chilly winds
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
Covid update: India confirms new strain cases; Mumbai’s lowest deaths since May
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In