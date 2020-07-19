e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countries: Finance ministry

At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countries: Finance ministry

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed Germany’s “generous pledge” and urged other donors to follow suit.

business Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:15 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Berlin
The funds will be made available as long-term loans for the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).
The funds will be made available as long-term loans for the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).(Reuters Photo)
         

Germany pledged 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) at a meeting of G20 finance ministers to help the world’s poorest countries, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The funds will be made available as long-term loans for the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed Germany’s “generous pledge” and urged other donors to follow suit.

In April, IMF officials said they had received pledges of a combined $11.7 billion from Australia, Japan, Canada, France and Britain to replenish the PRGT. Spain has also contributed.

The United States has been noticeably absent from the relief drive.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the IMF’s steering committee in April that Washington was exploring contributions to both facilities, but gave no details on the amount or timing of such a contribution.

“With the funds ... low-income countries can receive greatly discounted loans and bridge liquidity bottlenecks,” the German finance ministry said.

It added that Germany will provide a total of 8.7 billion euros for international aid measures in 2020 and 2021. ($1 = 0.8752 euros)

tags
top news
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In