e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Biocon shares dips over 4% after sharp decline in Q4 profit

Biocon shares dips over 4% after sharp decline in Q4 profit

Biocon’s net profit declined 42% to Rs 123 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 following muted revenue growth due to Covid-19 related impact on its biologics business, the company said.

business Updated: May 15, 2020 11:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said Q4FY20 revenue was up 6% at Rs 1,644 crore.
The Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said Q4FY20 revenue was up 6% at Rs 1,644 crore.(Twitter/@Bioconlimited)
         

Shares of Biocon Limited fell 4.11% to Rs 321.50 on the BSE on Friday after the biotechnology major’s net profit declined 42.2% in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year compared to the same period in the previous.

At 10:52am, the stock was down 2.77% as compared to 0.92% fall in S&P BSE Sensex.

Biocon’s net profit declined 42% to Rs 123 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 following muted revenue growth due to Covid-19 related impact on its biologics business, the company said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said Q4FY20 revenue was up 6% at Rs 1,644 crore.

According to a company statement, FY20 revenue grew 15% at Rs 6,529 crore, while net profit (before exceptional item) rose four per cent to Rs 760 crore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon’s executive chairperson, said Q4FY20 witnessed a muted growth because of operational challenges, including one-time Covid-19 related impact, on the company’s biologics business.

Small molecules and research services businesses, however, delivered robust growth of 15% and 14%, respectively. Small molecules business crossed an annual revenue milestone of Rs 2,000 crore for the first time in 2019-20.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a revenue growth of 15% led by a strong performance by biologics which grew by 29%, small molecules by 18% and research services by 10%.

“We believe that the Biologics business will recover in Q1FY21 and fully normalise from Q2FY21,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

For FY20, core margins were strong at 33% with an EBITDA margin of 27% and the net profit margin of 11%, the company said.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In