Home / Business News / Brent crude drops below $18 a barrel, down more than 8%

Brent crude drops below $18 a barrel, down more than 8%

US benchmark WTI was up almost three percent, after rising 20 percent earlier in the session.

business Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Singapore
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co. in Tuapse, Russia.
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co. in Tuapse, Russia.(Bloomberg file Photo )
         

Brent crude fell more than eight percent to below $18 a barrel Wednesday while US oil struggled to hold on to early gains as the coronavirus ravages energy markets.

Brent, the European benchmark, was down 8.79 percent at $17.63 a barrel in Asian trade, extending heavy losses from a day earlier. US benchmark WTI was up almost three percent, after rising 20 percent earlier in the session.

