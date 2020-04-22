Brent crude drops below $18 a barrel, down more than 8%

business

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:39 IST

Brent crude fell more than eight percent to below $18 a barrel Wednesday while US oil struggled to hold on to early gains as the coronavirus ravages energy markets.

Brent, the European benchmark, was down 8.79 percent at $17.63 a barrel in Asian trade, extending heavy losses from a day earlier. US benchmark WTI was up almost three percent, after rising 20 percent earlier in the session.