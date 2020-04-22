Brent crude drops below $18 a barrel, down more than 8%
US benchmark WTI was up almost three percent, after rising 20 percent earlier in the session.business Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:39 IST
Singapore
Brent crude fell more than eight percent to below $18 a barrel Wednesday while US oil struggled to hold on to early gains as the coronavirus ravages energy markets.
Brent, the European benchmark, was down 8.79 percent at $17.63 a barrel in Asian trade, extending heavy losses from a day earlier. US benchmark WTI was up almost three percent, after rising 20 percent earlier in the session.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics