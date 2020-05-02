e-paper
Buffett’s Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

Berkshire’s first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks.

business Updated: May 02, 2020 20:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New York
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments, but operating profit rose even as COVID-19 hurt its businesses.

Berkshire’s first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6% to $5.87 billion, or about $3,624 per Class A share $5.56 billion, or about $3,388 per share.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire’s net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

Nonetheless, Berkshire has loaded up on stocks in part because of Buffett’s inability to find large companies to buy outright, a drought that has lasted more than four years and left Berkshire with about $137.3 billion of cash.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 20% in the first quarter but there were steeper falls in several large Berkshire holdings including American Express, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and four airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Berkshire’s operating businesses, like much of corporate America, were not unscathed by COVID-19, which hurt volumes at the BNSF railroad and forced retail businesses such as See’s Candies to temporarily close stores.

Most of Berkshire’s businesses have been hurt by the pandemic, with effects so far ranging from “relatively minor to severe,” and revenues of businesses deemed “essential” have slowed “considerably” in April, the company said.

Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told The Wall Street Journal last month that a few small Berkshire businesses might close altogether.

