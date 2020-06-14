e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline shut after British Columbia oil spill

Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline shut after British Columbia oil spill

The pipeline crew are responding to a release at its Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after an alarm was received early in the morning, Trans Mountain Corp said in a statement.

business Updated: Jun 14, 2020 06:04 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters
The estimated volume of oil spilled is not available, but the spill has been contained and cleanup is underway, the company said.
The estimated volume of oil spilled is not available, but the spill has been contained and cleanup is underway, the company said.(Reuters file photo)
         

The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since early Saturday following an oil spill at a pump station in British Columbia, the pipeline company said.

The pipeline crew are responding to a release at its in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after an alarm was received early in the morning, Trans Mountain Corp said in a statement.

The estimated volume of oil spilled is not available, but the spill has been contained and cleanup is underway, the company said.

While there is no threat to the community, the pipeline remains shut and an investigation into the cause of the spill is ongoing, Trans Mountain said.

The pipeline company delivers about 300,000 barrels of crude oil and refined products every day through 1,150 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta and British Columbia, and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington state, according to its website.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said in a separate statement it had deployed an investigator to the spill site to gather more information.

The Canadian government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018, as it faced regulatory and legal hurdles to expansion.

tags
top news
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Rs 500 fine for flouting quarantine norms, not wearing mask in public
Rs 500 fine for flouting quarantine norms, not wearing mask in public
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In