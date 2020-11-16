e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Centre invites bids from actuarial firms for valuing LIC ahead of IPO

Centre invites bids from actuarial firms for valuing LIC ahead of IPO

The Request for Proposal has been issued to seek proposals / bids from reputed and eligible actuarial firms to work with LIC to “develop IEV in line with the requirements of the relevant Acts and regulations,

business Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
The government plans to sell minority stake in the insurance behemoth LIC and list it on the bourses
The government plans to sell minority stake in the insurance behemoth LIC and list it on the bourses (Ramesh Pathania/Mint.)
         

The finance ministry on Monday invited bids from actuarial firms for arriving at the embedded value of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) ahead of its stake sale.The government plans to sell minority stake in the insurance behemoth and list it on the bourses. It has already appointed Deloitte and SBI Caps as pre-IPO transaction advisors.

In the bid notice, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said LIC needs to develop an Indian Embedded Value (IEV) reporting framework for necessary disclosures for the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Embedded value is a common valuation measure used to estimate the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in an insurance company.

The Request for Proposal has been issued to seek proposals / bids from reputed and eligible actuarial firms to work with LIC to “develop IEV in line with the requirements of the relevant Acts and regulations, Actuarial Practice Standards and guidance notes issued by the Institute of Actuaries of India and LIC Act, 1956, and to provide support during the IPO process”, it said.The last date for submission of bids is December 8.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 2.10 lakh crore from stake sales this fiscal. This include Rs 1.20 lakh crore from CPSE disinvestment and Rs 90,000 crore from selling stake in financial institutions.So far in this fiscal, the government has been able to mop up Rs 6,138 crore from Central Public Sector Enterprise(CPSE) disinvestment.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In