e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from Covid pandemic lows

Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from Covid pandemic lows

The beverage company, which makes about half of its revenue from sales in restaurants, theatres and other public venues, reported a slowdown in declines in “away-from-home” sales and said the last quarter had been its most challenging.

business Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:09 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive.
The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive. (AP Photo)
         

Coca-Cola Co beat revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as strong “at-home” sales helped the world’s largest soda maker bounce back from a shattering second quarter, sending its shares up 2% before the bell.

The beverage company, which makes about half of its revenue from sales in restaurants, theatres and other public venues, reported a slowdown in declines in “away-from-home” sales and said the last quarter had been its most challenging.

The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive.

“While many challenges still lie ahead, our progress in the quarter gives me confidence we are on the right path,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement.

Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 6% for the three months ended Sept. 25, but improved from a 26% fall in the second quarter.

Hurt by lockdowns, the Atlanta-based company in August launched a restructuring plan that included job cuts, streamlining of its beverage portfolio and more focus on popular products, including its signature soda.

The company said consumers were continuing to stock up sodas and other beverages at home, even as Coke’s away-from-home channels, that includes sales of concentrates and beverages to outdoor venues and vending machines, remained under pressure.

Rival PepsiCo Inc, which also suffered during the lockdowns, was able to rebound from the slump with better sales at convenience stores and gas stations as well as continued demand for snacks.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola’s shareholders fell 33.01% to $1.74 billion.

On a per share basis, the company earned 55 cents per share, 9 cents above expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion, above the estimate of $8.36 billion.

tags
top news
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In