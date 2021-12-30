e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules, says TEXPROCIL chairman

Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules, says TEXPROCIL chairman

One of the reasons being attributed to the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China. Further, exporters face a shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the ICDs.

business Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Mumbai
“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” according to TEXPROCIL Chairman Manoj Patodia.
“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” according to TEXPROCIL Chairman Manoj Patodia.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
         

Exporters from India are facing a huge shortage of containers for exports. “The situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of serious concern,” said, Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).

One of the reasons being attributed to the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China. Further, exporters face a shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the ICDs.

In the initial months of the lockdown, Patodia pointed out that exports were low. However, after a period of intense lockdown for more than six months, exports of textiles & clothing have started picking up sharply, according to the Chairman, TEXPROCIL.

Many exporters are holding export orders for shipments till March 31, 2021. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL also mentioned that delays in shipments are leading to the cancellation of orders in many cases and if the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, exporters of textiles & clothing may lose business by an estimated 20 per cent.

“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” according to Patodia.

The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the government to step in and engage in a dialogue with the shipping lines and their associations on an urgent basis to make available adequate containers as otherwise exports will be adversely affected.

tags
top news
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In