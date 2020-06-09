e-paper
Home / Business News / Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday inched 0.23 per cent higher to Rs 436.75 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

business Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
         

Copper prices on Tuesday inched 0.23 per cent higher to Rs 436.75 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Re 1, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 436.75 per kg in a business turnover of 4,389 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

