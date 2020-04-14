e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Coronavirus update: China’s foreign trade drops as pandemic drags outlook

Coronavirus update: China’s foreign trade drops as pandemic drags outlook

Exports fell 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier and imports dropped 0.9 percent, according to Customs data released Tuesday.

business Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
Workers in protective suits stand near a COSCO container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province.
Workers in protective suits stand near a COSCO container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province.(AP File Photo )
         

China’s foreign trade fell again in March even as businesses returned to work after the coronavirus outbreak, with the global pandemic weighing on the manufacturing powerhouse’s outlook.

Exports fell 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier and imports dropped 0.9 percent, according to Customs data released Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The contraction was less than a Bloomberg economist forecast that predicted a decline of at least 10 percent in both figures, and well below the 17.2 plunge in exports seen in the first two months of the year.

But analysts warned that a broader recovery would be hamstrung for as long as the viral pandemic ravaged China’s trading partners.

“The worst is still to come for China’s export sector,” cautioned Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

China’s trade surplus with the United States -- a key point of contention in the bruising trade war between the world’s top two economies -- narrowed again in March by 25.3 percent on-year to $15.3 billion.

January’s phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing had seen “good growth momentum” in some commodities imports from the US such as soybeans and pork, said Customs official Li Kuiwen.

But Li also sounded a sombre note on foreign trade forecasts for the rest of the year.

“We have noted that the global Covid-19 spread is still accelerating, causing a serious impact on the world’s economic development,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said lockdowns and social distancing policies in other countries would see further falls in Chinese trade volumes in the months to come.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Factory activity data last month had already shown continued weakness in new export orders, he noted.

Kuijs said in an earlier report that he expected the Chinese economy would see “basically no growth in 2020”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed around 120,000 people worldwide and unleashed havoc on the global economy, prompting the World Trade Organization to warn of the “worst recession of our lifetimes”.

tags
top news
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news