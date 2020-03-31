e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Covid-19 update: UK supermarkets record busiest month in history

Covid-19 update: UK supermarkets record busiest month in history

As Britain prepared for a lockdown, images of supermarket shelves stripped of essentials like pasta and toilet paper circulated on social media, prompting British supermarkets to take out newspaper ads urging people not to panic buy.

business Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Supermarket sales soared to all-time highs in March in the UK due to panic buying linked to the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Supermarket sales soared to all-time highs in March in the UK due to panic buying linked to the novel coronavirus epidemic. (AFP Photo )
         

British supermarkets had their busiest month in history as demand soared from people preparing to stay at home to avoid the new coronavirus.

New figures from market research firm Kantar show that British grocery sales jumped by 20.6 per cent in March compared with a year earlier, making it the fastest rate of growth on record.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

As Britain prepared for a lockdown, images of supermarket shelves stripped of essentials like pasta and toilet paper circulated on social media, prompting British supermarkets to take out newspaper ads urging people not to panic buy.

Grocery sales totaled 10.8 billion pounds (USD 13.3 billion) over the past four weeks, surpassing the level seen during the busy Christmas season, Kantar said. The average household bought the equivalent of five extra days of groceries, it found.

Also read: £75 million fund to airlift Britons stranded in India, elsewhere

tags
top news
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news