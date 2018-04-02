E-way bill rollout successful, no glitch so far: Govt

The government on Monday said the re-introduction of the e-way bill system for GST has been smooth with no technical glitches.

The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods between states was implemented from yesterday to check rampant tax evasion and boost revenues.

On the first day, 2.59 lakh e-way bills were generated and another 2.89 lakh were generated till 1500 hours today, Prakash Kumar, GST-Network CEO told reporters in New Delhi.

“E-way rollout has been successful so. There is no glitch so far,” Finance Secretary Hashmukh Adhia told reporters.

The systems had collapsed when the requirement was first introduced in February and the implementation deferred. Adhia said the system has capacity to take more load and the roll out schedule for intra-state will be announced soon.

He said there is an upswing in GST (Goods and Service Tax) collections and Rs 89,264 crore in tax revenues for February were collected in March.