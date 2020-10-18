e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Earnings data, Covid-19 updates, global trends to drive market this week: Analysts

Earnings data, Covid-19 updates, global trends to drive market this week: Analysts

Rising coronavirus infections in Europe had dented market sentiment last week. Concerns over resurgence in coronavirus cases may also play in investors mind going ahead.

business Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Meenakshi Ray
Press Trust of India | Posted by Meenakshi Ray
New Delhi
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai in this file photo.
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai in this file photo. (Bloomberg)
         

The domestic equity market is likely to be guided by quarterly earnings data, coronavirus-related updates and global trends this week, with bouts of profit-booking at higher levels going ahead, according to analysts.

Rising coronavirus infections in Europe had dented market sentiment last week. Concerns over resurgence in coronavirus cases may also play in investors mind going ahead. “In absence of any major event, global cues and coronavirus-related updates will remain in focus. Any news of further restrictions due to rise in COVID-19 cases might not go well with markets,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

On the earnings front, ACC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hexaware Technologies and IDBI Bank, among others.

“Going ahead, market is likely to be in a consolidation mode. Investors would keep a close watch on earnings announcements, rising COVID-19 cases globally, developments around US election. China’s GDP data this week will also be on radar,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent.

“We believe markets are in a correction phase due to a quick bounce of the market, to near pre-COVID-19 level. It has brought some volatility, which may stay for some more time. Market will look forward, with high hopes on Q2 results,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

According to Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities, “bourses will be mainly guided by Q2 numbers of marquee names such as HUL to name a few. Investors may also witness profit-booking at higher levels.”

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In