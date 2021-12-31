e-paper
Home / Business News / Fiscal measures, vaccine optimism boosts Sensex, Nifty gains on last trading day

Fiscal measures, vaccine optimism boosts Sensex, Nifty gains on last trading day

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index rose 14.9% to clock its best year since 2017, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 15.75%.

business Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
A digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displays stock prices.
A digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displays stock prices. (PTI)
         

Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, finishing a pandemic-ravaged year in which the equity benchmarks battled economic uncertainties to come out stronger, thanks to vaccine optimism and a slew of liquidity support measures.

The Nifty rose 14.9% to clock its best year since 2017, while the Sensex gained 15.75%.

The Nifty was flat at 13,981.75 after rising briefly to life-time high of 14,024.85 and the Sensex closed 0.01% higher at 47,751.33 on Thursday, as losses in IT firms and Reliance Industries offset gains in private sector lenders.

“Calendar year 2021 will be marked with hopes of early roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, normalisation of activities and unperturbed growth recovery,” Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO of Kotak Securities said in a note.

The gap between large-cap shares and their smaller peers was sharp. The BSE MidCap index gained 19.87% this year, while the BSE SmallCap index jumped 32.11%.

The Nifty IT index rallied 55% in 2020, logging its best year since 2013, while the Nifty Phrama index logged a 60.6% rise.

Financials were among the worst performers this year, with the Nifty PSU bank index sliding more than 30%.

On Thursday, the IT index closed down 0.32% and the Pharma index settled 0.72% higher.

Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Ltd closed down 1.6% and 0.51%, respectively, and were the top drag on the Nifty.

Private sector lenders were the top boost as HDFC Bank Ltd closed 0.27% higher and ICICI Bank Ltd added 1.1%.

Meanwhile, hopes of a speedy economic recovery in 2021 amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts kept global investor mood upbeat.

