France welcomes Recipharm and Moderna agreement over Covid vaccine

The head of the European Commission said on Tuesday that the European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, taking the EU’s potential stock of Covid-19 doses to nearly 2 billion.

business Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:25 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Paris
Sweden-based pharmaceutical company Recipharm has signed a letter of intent with US firm Moderna to produce some of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in France
French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday that Sweden-based pharmaceutical company Recipharm has signed a letter of intent with US firm Moderna to produce some of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in France.

Pannier-Runacher said that Recipharm has four plants in France.

