GDP growth rate slows to 7.1% in second quarter

The latest quarter’s annual pace of growth was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.4 percent.

business Updated: Nov 30, 2018 17:56 IST
India’s $2.6 trillion economy, Asia’s third largest, grew 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of 2017.(Bloomberg file photo)

India’s economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday.

The latest quarter’s annual pace of growth was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.4 percent.

India’s $2.6 trillion economy, Asia’s third largest, grew 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of 2017, the data released by the statistics ministry showed.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 17:46 IST

