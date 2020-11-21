e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gland Pharma makes a stellar market debut

Gland Pharma makes a stellar market debut

China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharma acquired a 74% stake in Gland Pharma in 2017 for more than $1.1 billion, in the largest acquisition of an Indian company by a Chinese firm.

business Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 03:30 IST
Nasrin Sultana
Nasrin Sultana
Livemint, Mumbai
After opening at ₹1,710, a 14% premium to the issue price of ₹1,500, the stock rose further to close at ₹1,828, a 21.86% gain from the issue price.
After opening at ₹1,710, a 14% premium to the issue price of ₹1,500, the stock rose further to close at ₹1,828, a 21.86% gain from the issue price. (PTI Photo)
         

Gland Pharma Ltd, the first Indian company with a Chinese promoter to go public, made a robust debut on the stock markets on Friday, with its shares closing nearly 22% above issue price.

After opening at ₹1,710, a 14% premium to the issue price of ₹1,500, the stock rose further to close at ₹1,828, a 21.86% gain from the issue price.

China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharma acquired a 74% stake in Gland Pharma in 2017 for more than $1.1 billion, in the largest acquisition of an Indian company by a Chinese firm.

Gland Pharma’s ₹6,480 crore IPO, the biggest in India’s pharmaceutical sector, was open for subscription from November 9 to 11 with a price band of ₹1,490-1,500. The issue was subscribed 2.06 times. Proceeds from the issue will be used to fund incremental working capital and capital expenditure requirements as well as for general corporate purposes. “On valuation front, Gland Pharma is valued at a price to earnings of 18.5 times FY21 annualised earnings per share (EPS),” said Nirvi Ashar, analyst, Religare Broking.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In