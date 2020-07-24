e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold heads for best week in 3 months on US-China woes

Gold heads for best week in 3 months on US-China woes

Spot gold was little changed at $1,885.62 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on Thursday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,884.60.

business Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
Prices have risen more then 4% so far this week, their biggest weekly percentage gain since April 10.
Prices have risen more then 4% so far this week, their biggest weekly percentage gain since April 10.(Reuters)
         

Gold held steady on Friday en route to its best week in more than three months, driven by an escalation in US-China tensions, with investors also looking for a hedge against possible inflation as hopes for more stimulus measures grow.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was little changed at $1,885.62 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on Thursday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,884.60.

Prices have risen more then 4% so far this week, their biggest weekly percentage gain since April 10.

China said the US move to close its Houston consulate this week had “severely harmed” relations and warned it “must” retaliate, without providing details of what it would do.

Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

US Senate Republicans will unveil their proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus aid next week, including more direct payments to Americans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, while more than 15.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the virus globally.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, data showed on Thursday.

Asian markets are set to open mostly lower as China vowed to retaliate against a US order to close one of its consulates.

Silver fell 0.3% to $22.66 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9% to $913.86 and palladium was steady at $2,125.89.

tags
top news
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In