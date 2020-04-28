e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices slips Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 on weak global cues

Gold prices slips Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 on weak global cues

Globally, gold was trading 0.53 per cent lower at $1,714.60 per ounce in New York.

business Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai.
A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Gold prices on Tuesday plunged Rs 338 to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants were engaged in profit-booking at prevailing levels in tandem with the yellow metal slipping overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 338, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 45,853 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,434 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 353, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 46,000 per 10 gram in 4,366 lots.

Globally, gold was trading 0.53 per cent lower at $1,714.60 per ounce in New York.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news