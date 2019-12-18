Gold, silver witness muted trend

business

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:21 IST

Gold prices witnessed a muted trend and rose marginally by Rs 8 to Rs 38,828 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 38,820 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading marginally up by Rs 8 witnessing monotonous trading with rupee fluctuations,” said Tapan Patel HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities).

The rupee was trading around 10 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver also moved up by Rs 14 to Rs 45,649 per kg against previous close of Rs 45,635 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,476.90 per ounce and USD 17.01 per ounce, respectively.

“Global markets are awaiting fresh triggers as investors are still pessimist over the US-China trade truce as final deal may take longer time with completion of pledged action in phase 1 deal,” he said.