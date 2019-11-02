e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Guyana economy to grow 86% in 2020: IMF

South America may be battered by weak growth, unrest and austerity but one of its smallest countries is about to experience the fastest economic growth on the planet.

business Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:14 IST
Matthew Bristow and Ezra Fieser
Matthew Bristow and Ezra Fieser
Bloomberg
Guyana, a country of 780,000 that neighbors Brazil and Venezuela in the region’s northeast corner, will see its economy balloon 86% next year after expanding 4.4% this year
Guyana, a country of 780,000 that neighbors Brazil and Venezuela in the region’s northeast corner, will see its economy balloon 86% next year after expanding 4.4% this year(Bloomberg)
         

Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

South America may be battered by weak growth, unrest and austerity but one of its smallest countries is about to experience the fastest economic growth on the planet.

Guyana, a country of 780,000 that neighbors Brazil and Venezuela in the region’s northeast corner, will see its economy balloon 86% next year after expanding 4.4% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. That’s 14 times the projected pace of China and driven by Exxon Mobil Corp.’s discovery of oil.

“We’re moving from a very low base to a stratospheric leap,” Finance Minister Winston Jordan said in a telephone interview from Georgetown.

South America’s only English-speaking nation owes the anticipated windfall to offshore oil deposits discovered in 2015. At the moment, the country doesn’t produce any crude, though its neighbor Venezuela holds the world’s largest reserves.

Read More: Guyana’s First Oil Could Start Flowing as Soon as This Year

While Guyana’s $4 billion annual gross domestic product is about a tenth the size of Vermont’s, it will expand to about $15 billion by 2024, according to the IMF.

The government plans to use some of the money derived from its royalties to build highways to connect coastal towns to the sparsely populated interior, which has gold, diamond and bauxite deposits, Jordan said. The oil sector will represent about 40% of the economy within five years, the IMF calculates.

The fund says its forecast may be subject to large revisions, since even small changes to the projected oil output in 2020 would result in big swings in the overall economic performance.

Exxon has partnered with Hess Corp. and China’s CNOOC Ltd. to develop one of the world’s biggest new deepwater oil discoveries off the country’s coast.

Exxon said it will begin pumping from its first well next month, and by 2025 Guyana will produce at least 750,000 barrels a day.

Total SA, Tullow Oil Plc and Repsol SA are also among the companies exploring for oil in Guyana’s waters.

The government expects the initial $300 million a year in revenue from profit-sharing and royalties to more than double after a second offshore well starts production around 2022. That money will go directly to a sovereign wealth fund the country established this year, which will be used for “inter-generational” savings, to protect against oil price swings, and to fund development plans, Jordan said.

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
RCEP pact will bring ‘untold hardship’ for farmers, small enterprises: Sonia Gandhi
RCEP pact will bring ‘untold hardship’ for farmers, small enterprises: Sonia Gandhi
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News