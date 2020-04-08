How Covid-19 lockdown has impacted fuel prices and what oil companies are doing

business

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 08:18 IST

The three-week lockdown in force in India to contain the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 has severely impacted the sales of petrol and diesel in the country.

Fuel retailers’ diesel sales were down by about 26 per cent and petrol by nearly 17 per cent in March, provisional data from refiners shows. The demand for aviation fuel is down 33 per cent, according to the data shared by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on a year-on-year basis.

Some have declared force majeure (the Latin phrase means unavoidable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract) on crude purchases as storage facilities are full.

India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer but the Covid-19 lockdown has shut businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and brought almost the entire vehicular movement to a halt, impacting fuel demand.

IOC had earlier said that retail price of petrol and diesel are unchanged since April 1, 2020. “Considering the current crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the OMCs have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effect from April 1, 2020, which were otherwise also being maintained steady,” the company said in a press release last week.

The only fuel that saw a demand spike in the month was cooking gas that, too, after panic buying since the national lockdown. Overall, LPG demand rose 1.7 per cent in the month, according to the IOC data quoted by news agency PTI.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Limited (HPCL) Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana told PTI that the refinery throughput has come down to around 70 per cent. “While the Vizag refinery is running at full capacity, the same at Mumbai is only around 80 per cent,” he said.

R Ramachandran, the refinery director at Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited (BPCL) has the same thing to narrate.

“It will be difficult to operate in this situation for too long... we may have to shut one or two refineries if demand doesn’t recover,” IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh told news agency Reuters.

IOC, BPCL and HPCL control about 90 per cent of fuel pumps in India.

In a rare move, IOC recently issued tenders to export more than 50,000 tonnes of gasoline and some reformate for April loading. Private refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, which usually exports naphtha and gasoline, has also offered reformate for April lifting. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) has issued tenders to export 1,30,000 tonnes diesel and 25,000 tonnes of gasoline in April.

“In order to operate the refineries above the turndown levels and to balance the refinery runs and the inventory build up, it is essential for us to look at selective exports,” Ramachandran told Reuters.

The situation has also led to oil companies cutting down on staff strength. Most of the employees of MRPL have been given leave while workers needed for the production unit have been taken on emergency basis. Out of 6,500 employees, only 800 are working now.